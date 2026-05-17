Lynx fall 86-79 to Sky after rookie Gabriela Jaquez scores career high 20 points
Rookie Gabriela Jaquez set career highs with 20 points and eight rebounds, Kamilla Cardoso had 11 points and 12 rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-79 on Sunday night.
Rachel Banham scored 13 points, Natasha Cloud added 11 points and seven assists and Jacy Sheldon scored 10 points for the Sky (3-1).
Courtney Williams made a 3-pointer and Natasha Howard followed with a layup that made it a four-point game with 1:44 remaining, but Jaquez answered 35 seconds later with a 3 that made it 83-76.
Kayla McBride led the Lynx (2-2) with 20 points and Howard had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Williams also had 17 points and rookie Olivia Miles, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, added 13 points and four steals.
Chicago's Rickea Jackson went down with a non-contact injury midway through the second quarter and did not return.
Sydney Taylor made a 3 at the halftime buzzer that gave the Sky a 40-38 lead and they led the rest of the way. Jaquez made two free throws that capped a 12-4 run to open the third quarter and gave the Sky a 10-point lead.
Skylar Diggins (eye) did not play for Chicago.
Emma Cechova (right knee) missed her first game following a season-ending ACL injury Thursday in the third quarter of a 90-86 win over Dallas.