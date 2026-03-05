Minnesota lawmakers to push bipartisan infertility treatment insurance bill
Minnesota lawmakers will push for insurance coverage for infertility treatment Thursday at the State Capitol.
One in six struggle with their fertility, according to Resolve, a national infertility research organization, so this bill could help thousands of people.
A press conference is set on Thursday morning about the bipartisan bill before the Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on the measure.
If this were to become law, it would require health plans to cover infertility treatment and standard fertility preservation services.
Just last month, there was a rally at the Capitol for IVF coverage.
"I hear the stories day after day, 'Should I use my retirement funds? Should I take out a second mortgage? Should I use my HSA? What should I do?'" said Miraya Gran, of the Minnesota Building Families Coalition.
The coalition has pushed for this for the past several years.
This story will be updated.