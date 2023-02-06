Watch CBS News
Crime

Minnesota lawmakers poised to OK $4.3M to hire more criminal prosecutors

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 6, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 6, 2023 01:07

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House is expected to approve a bill Monday that will allocate nearly $4.3 million over the next three years to hire more criminal prosecutors in the Minnesota Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says the extra prosecutors will allow him to prosecute 70 to 80 more serious crimes every year, almost all of them in greater Minnesota.

Most outstate county attorneys' offices have three or fewer attorneys. When a big case comes along it can severely stretch local budgets and personnel.

"We are talking murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, arson, manslaughter, serious criminal vehicular homicides," Ellison said.

The Minnesota Senate has already approved the funding, so if the House approves this, Gov. Tim Walz could sign the bill as soon as Tuesday.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 4:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.