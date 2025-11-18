Minnesota lawmakers react as House, Senate vote to release Epstein files

The stunning vote to release the Epstein files saw all members of Minnesota's House and Senate delegations voting yes to release the files.

Minnesota Republicans and almost every other Republican were all lined up to vote no, but all changed their mind after President Trump said he now supports the release of the files.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, celebrated the vote but had criticism for those who had previously planned to vote no on releasing the files.

"While I am glad the House passed this legislation, it is unconscionable that we needed a discharge petition to get a vote because Republican Leadership refused to take up this issue," she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad praised the House Oversight Committee, which last week released more than 20,000 pages of records from Epstein's estate, for its work.

"Jeffrey Epstein's victims have experienced untold physical and emotional damage at the hands of powerful people. It's these women, more than anyone, who deserve to know the truth," Finstad said.

DFL Congresswoman Kelly Morrison met with survivors of Epstein's abuse, who were on Capitol Hill ahead of the vote.

"Well, it's really emotional to listen to these remarkable people retell some of their stories, talk about the decades of frustration that they have suffered through in their journey to try to get justice," Morrison said. "It was very emotional, and I'm just struck by, honestly, their courage, their resilience and their determination."

Rep. Tom Emmer, who is a member of the GOP leadership, released a statement saying, "House Republicans have been consistent with our calls for transparency and for accountability regarding Epstein. That is why I voted in favor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act."

Things are moving quickly right now on Capitol Hill. Late Tuesday afternoon, the Senate followed the House in voting to release the files.