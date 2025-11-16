House Republican leaders aiming to hold Tuesday vote on forcing release of Epstein files, sources say

House Republican leaders are aiming to hold a vote Tuesday on legislation to force the full release of the Justice Department's files on Jeffrey Epstein, sources familiar with the vote tell CBS.

All Democrats and four Republican House members last week successfully brought a petition to the floor to force a vote to release the full Justice Department files on Epstein, circumventing GOP leaders. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the vote will happen this upcoming week.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.