Minnesota lawmakers considering low-cost car insurance program
Auto insurance costs keep going up, and Minnesota drivers are feeling it. But lawmakers are looking at a potential solution at the State Capitol Wednesday.
Minnesota auto insurance rates are up nearly 60%. A new bill would create a low-cost insurance program. It's called the Minnesota Lifeline Insurance Program and it would offer lower premiums to eligible drivers.
Here's what you would need:
- An income below 300% of the federal poverty level.
- A continuous driver's license for the past three years.
- Proof that you have health insurance.
The program would be funded by a ten-cent surcharge on other auto insurance policies in the state.
Supporters say this could provide crucial relief for many families.
The bill has a hearing in the House Commerce Committee at 8:15 a.m.