Minnesota lawmakers considering low-cost car insurance program

Auto insurance costs keep going up, and Minnesota drivers are feeling it. But lawmakers are looking at a potential solution at the State Capitol Wednesday.

Minnesota auto insurance rates are up nearly 60%. A new bill would create a low-cost insurance program. It's called the Minnesota Lifeline Insurance Program and it would offer lower premiums to eligible drivers.

Here's what you would need:

An income below 300% of the federal poverty level.

A continuous driver's license for the past three years.

Proof that you have health insurance.

The program would be funded by a ten-cent surcharge on other auto insurance policies in the state.

Supporters say this could provide crucial relief for many families.

The bill has a hearing in the House Commerce Committee at 8:15 a.m.