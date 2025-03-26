Watch CBS News
Minnesota lawmakers considering low-cost car insurance program

Beret Leone
Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.
Auto insurance costs keep going up, and Minnesota drivers are feeling it. But lawmakers are looking at a potential solution at the State Capitol Wednesday.

Minnesota auto insurance rates are up nearly 60%. A new bill would create a low-cost insurance program. It's called the Minnesota Lifeline Insurance Program and it would offer lower premiums to eligible drivers.

Here's what you would need: 

  • An income below 300% of the federal poverty level.
  • A continuous driver's license for the past three years. 
  • Proof that you have health insurance.

The program would be funded by a ten-cent surcharge on other auto insurance policies in the state.

Supporters say this could provide crucial relief for many families.

The bill has a hearing in the House Commerce Committee at 8:15 a.m.

