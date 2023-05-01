Watch CBS News
Politics

Whoops: Minnesota lawmaker seen shirtless during online legislative meeting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota lawmaker seen shirtless during online legislative meeting
Minnesota lawmaker seen shirtless during online legislative meeting 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota lawmaker has gone viral after being seen shirtless while remotely attending a legislative meeting Monday.

In a Legislative Audit Commission meeting that was streamed to YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr is seen remotely voting "yes" during a meeting that was also held over Zoom. For a brief moment, Bahr is seen shirtless and appears to be in bed.

shirtless-lawmaker.jpg
Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr Minnesota Legislature

A tweet that showed video of the meeting has already recorded over 300,000 views.

The Legislative Audit Commission is a bipartisan panel of lawmakers from both chambers. 

WCCO is reaching out for comment. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 11:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.