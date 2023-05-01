Whoops: Minnesota lawmaker seen shirtless during online legislative meeting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota lawmaker has gone viral after being seen shirtless while remotely attending a legislative meeting Monday.
In a Legislative Audit Commission meeting that was streamed to YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr is seen remotely voting "yes" during a meeting that was also held over Zoom. For a brief moment, Bahr is seen shirtless and appears to be in bed.
A tweet that showed video of the meeting has already recorded over 300,000 views.
The Legislative Audit Commission is a bipartisan panel of lawmakers from both chambers.
WCCO is reaching out for comment.
