Minnesota law enforcement agencies to unveil new gang violence strategy

Law enforcement agencies from across Minnesota are set on Monday to announce a new framework for addressing recent gang-related violence.

More than 40 local, state and federal agencies say they have agreed to an outline, and found additional resources for responding.

The renewed push to address gang violence comes after recent shootings in Bloomington and outside of Eden Prairie High School's homecoming game earlier this month.

How to watch:

What: Minnesota law enforcement to discuss gang violence framework

Minnesota law enforcement to discuss gang violence framework Who: Representatives from several law enforcement agencies

Representatives from several law enforcement agencies When: 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. How to watch: In the attached video player, and streamed in full on YouTube.

Leaders say the new strategy relies heavily on existing resources and new collaborations.

Representatives from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI and the Bloomington Police Department are just some of the agencies expected to be in attendance.

The announcement is set to be held in Blaine at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.