How an alternative education community is helping Minnesotans with autism thrive

Adults with autism are thriving in the workplace, despite stereotypes

Autism has been in the news lately, due in part to false rumors about autism and vaccines and stereotypes about those who are diagnosed.

New Centers for Disease Control data estimates find 1 in 31 8-year-olds nationally — and 1 in 28 in Minnesota — have autism.

Minnesota adults with autism are thriving in the workplace.

At Davanni's in Richfield, Dustin Schmidt is chopping vegetables and washing dishes ahead of the lunch rush.

Diagnosed with autism at a young age, the 29-year-old has worked here for nearly five years after earning a Bachelor of Arts in music at Northern State University.

Schmidt told us about the importance of having independence.

"As a person with autism, I know way better than everyone that I can't just be dependent on others, and I had to learn how to live on my own, budget my own finances, getting myself a job," said Schmidt.

Just blocks away, no detail is too small for Jenna Olson.

The 25-year-old CVS pharmacy technician was diagnosed with autism at the end of sixth grade.

Some people with autism have less empathy, but Olson has an excess.

"If someone is feeling very happy, I get very happy. If someone is feeling sad or frustrated, I can get very sad or very frustrated along with them," said Olson.

The head of the school they went to says both Schmidt and Olson prove U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn't seeing the whole picture when he says they are kids who "will never pay taxes, never hold a job."

"That is absolutely false. I am a witness to over 200 autistic adults in this area right now living full lives, using their public transit, getting to work on time, getting married," said Amy Gudmestad, CEO of Minnesota Independence College and Community.

Minnesota Independence College and Community is an alternative post-secondary education program.

Gudmestad says its participants have a 95% employment rate, with 60 businesses providing inclusive and accommodating work environments.

For Olson, that belonging and support come from her boss Rebecca.

"She understands that sometimes that things are super overwhelming for me and she's very accommodating if I need to step away and take a five-minute break," explained Olson.

Gudmestad fears streamlining and restructuring federal health agencies could hurt people with autism.

"We need to continue to invest in the research, in the programs that are making a difference in the adults that are living independently," said Gudmestad.

Schmidt and Olson have a simple ask. They want everyone with autism to be treated with respect and support.

"We're all adults trying to navigate our world. We just might think a little differently than you do," said Olson.

"Let us folks with autism have a chance to shine just like you guys do," said Schmidt.

MICC offers a three-year college program, a weeklong summer program and workplace readiness training for those 18 and up with a high school degree.