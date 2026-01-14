Minnesota families pushing back against ICE operations near schools

Cellphone footage is providing a closer look at what families say are ICE operations near Minnesota students.

Toward the end of the school day Wednesday in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, parents say they witnessed a law enforcement operation right across the street from Aquila Elementary School.

The school district confirmed it adjusted its pick-up procedures.

"This decision was made in response to ICE activity in the surrounding area apartments," district officials said.

Local lawmakers and families gathered to voice their opposition.

"I continue to think that what's been happening in our communities is becoming worse and worse day by day," said St. Louis Park Mayor Nadia Mohamed.

Robbinsdale Area School District sent a message to families saying, "ICE agents detained a parent at a bus stop."

DHS officials have not responded to requests for information on either of these operations.

As of last week, Minneapolis Public School students have the option to learn online. On Wednesday, St. Paul Public Schools followed suit.

One father in St. Louis Park says he's worried about the impact on children.

"This is going to become part of their story, of their childhood. That's messed up," he said.