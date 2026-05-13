Republican-led Minnesota House Fraud Prevention Committee releases final report

Two years of digging into Minnesota's fraud crisis revealed a multibillion-dollar problem. The state's Republican-led Fraud Committee released its final report Wednesday, but not everyone agrees with its findings.

Countless hearings with dozens of witnesses and whistleblowers detailing Minnesota's fraud crisis are now summed up in an 80+ page report by the state's GOP-led Fraud Prevention and Oversight Committee.

It places much of the blame on Gov. Tim Walz for allowing fraud to flourish, ballooning to an estimated $9 billion through Medicaid alone. The report also accuses Attorney General Keith Ellison and his office of "passively" addressing fraud while prosecuting "relatively few" cases.

Even as their work was winding down this session, federal agents looking for evidence of fraud were raiding autism and daycare centers in the state.

"The Walz administration enabled fraud by having a culture that accepted fraud, tolerated fraud, tried to suppress fraud in some way and did not hold anyone accountable," said GOP Rep. Kristin Robbins, the committee chair.

DFL members feel the report was filled with errors and political grandstanding.

"This is an 80-page report posted less than 24 hours ago, full of partisan nonsense and speculations," said DFL Rep. Dave Pinto.

He was quick to defend the work of Ellison, referencing a hearing in which Ellison's office was lauded for having "the most provider fraud convictions when compared to similarly sized states."

GOP members reminded the DFL members that they could have written a minority report.

"I'm sure all of us would buy the first copies off the press because we would love to know why this report, in your estimation, falls well short," said Republican Rep. Jim Nash.

The DFL members abstained from voting to adopt the report. The four GOP members who were present voted in favor, leading to its adoption.

Minnesota's fraud problem has notably been on the Trump Administration's radar. Vice President JD Vance, who leads the Anti-Fraud Task Force, said in a press conference Wednesday that they're prepared to hold state leaders accountable.

"We've certainly seen reports, for example, Gavin Newsom in California, Tim Walz in Minnesota, getting these reports that there are fraudulent activities happening in their state and then looking the other way," said Vance. "Whether that rises to the level of criminal conduct, I don't know, but we're certainly looking into it. Because as much as we care about protecting these programs, we also care about ensuring that federal and state officers aren't violating law."

The Fraud Prevention and Oversight Committee will dissolve at the end of the current legislative session. It's possible the legislature could vote to bring it back next year.