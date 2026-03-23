Minnesota House fast-tracks repeal of Cesar Chavez Day in wake of sexual abuse allegations against leader

The Minnesota House on Monday unanimously approved a bill to repeal Cesar Chavez Day in the state in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against the labor leader and civil rights activist.

Lawmakers fast-tracked the measure ahead of the commemoration on March 31 — Chavez's birthday — by suspending the rules to bypass committees and immediately take the legislation for a vote. Minnesota is one of several states to formally recognize that day in his honor.

"This repeal is empowering, and it's to show strength and to leave a message for not just Minnesotans, but across the nation right now to speak up, take action and let's bring healing," Rep. María Isa Pérez-Vega, a Democrat who represents parts of St. Paul and West St. Paul.

A New York Times investigation last week revealed allegations that Chavez abused girls for years. Among his accusers is Dolores Huerta, a prominent woman in the movement who ran the farmworkers' union with Chavez.

The DFL-backed bill earned support of all Republicans on the House floor Monday and a similar proposal is on the calendar in a Senate committee Tuesday as lawmakers hope it will clear the finish line before next week.

"Clearly, we thought with the news that came out last week and being able to act quickly on this mattered very much," GOP House Speaker Lisa Demuth told WCCO after the vote.

Since the Times investigation, other states and cities have cancelled their Cesar Chavez celebrations. California is moving quickly to rename the state holiday "Farmworkers Day."

When asked if Democrats would make a similar change, Pérez-Vega said the repeal was the most important step and they would consider anything else later. She described the revelations as "gutting."

"We need to repeal this action and reconvene with all of us because it's not about one man who makes a movement. It's about the movement, making the movement together as you move forward," she said.

Ten minutes from the Capitol on St. Paul's west side, there is a mural with his portrait and a street bearing his name, which the city is discussing changing, too. The founder of Academia Cesar Chavez School — a charter school in the capital city — also said it is time for a rebrand.

Ramona Arreguín de Rosales said hearing the news was painful. She met Chavez in college as a student and the movement inspired her activism. She helped name the street after him and started the school named in his honor.

"We must stand up and do the right thing in our community," she said. "But I do not want us to diminish the good work that the movement has accomplished over the past 50 years, led by many individuals who have worked hard and have made many contributions and accomplishments for our community, both locally and nationally. The movement — la causa, the cause — was, is much bigger than one person."

The two changes will take more time, and Latino leaders said they wanted community involvement about what should replace the name.

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her said the city intends to put a larger stakeholder group together to discuss the future of Cesar Chavez Street.

"It's not just about removing that name now, but it's, what does community feel is the best way to honor that?" Her said. "And that's when the opportunity to hold space for what the movement has achieved and what we call it next."

In 2014, DFL Gov. Mark Dayton signed Cesar Chavez Day into state law. Other states, including California, Texas, Arizona, Rhode Island and Colorado, also recognize the holiday.