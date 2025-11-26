Study finds Minnesota is short nearly 100K homes, has highest median cost for single-family home

Fewer Minnesotans own homes today than just a few years ago, and experts say that underscores the state is at a crossroads for affordability and availability.

Last year, Minnesota's homeownership rate dipped to 71% after suffering its largest decline in 40 years. WCCO's Caroline Cummings explains what's driving the change.

Molly McChesney, 27, has been on the hunt for her first home for six months, with no luck.

"It's been a bit of a struggle," McChesney said.

She says she and her fiancé will find a place that meets their budget, only to be out-bid by other buyers.

"You could put in a full offer. You could even put in 25 [percent] over that offer. But oftentimes, yeah, we're finding that even if you're putting in that above offer, if you're writing a very heartfelt letter to the homeowners, sometimes it's just unfortunately not working in your favor," she said.

A study from the Housing Affordability Institute in Roseville, Minnesota, shows the state is short nearly 100,000 homes, and has the highest median cost for single-family homes.

"It's almost a self-reinforcing cycle of decline," said Nick Erickson, the institute's executive director.

Erickson says demand for homes outpacing supply drives up costs and prices people out of homes. Not enough affordable rental homes doesn't help either as people try to save for down payments.

He says the typical age of a first-time home buyer today is 40.

"It's natural for home ownership rates to fluctuate, but the level of fluctuation we've seen in the last couple of years is really what is concerning," Erickson said.

Minnesota's homeownership rate dipped to 71% compared to 75% just a few years ago, making the state no longer the regional leader. Changing this course, Erickson says, will require government intervention.

A bipartisan package of bills to address affordable housing at the State Capitol this past session didn't clear the finish line.

"There just needs to be a broad-based conversation about ways to both decrease the cost of housing, because that was one of the items highlighted in the report, but also to enable more housing to be built faster, because without addressing the cost and the supply part of it, we'll never be able to really get to the crux of the matter," he said.

The legislative package at the Capitol included bills to increase the number of starter homes like townhouses and duplexes. Lawmakers vow to take the issue up again next session.