Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame set to open in Inver Grove Heights in 2028

The Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame has found its home in Inver Grove Heights, with construction expected to begin in 2026.

"Since announcing this legacy project in August, the outpouring of support from players past and present, Minnesota-based companies, and hockey fans statewide has been overwhelming," said MNHHOF CEO Natalie Darwitz.

The planned $70 million, 120,000 square-foot facility will be located adjacent to Interstate 494 and east of Vikings Lakes. It'll include a 30,000 square-foot museum with five exhibit wings, an ice rink, performance venue, hockey-themed restaurant and taproom, along with community event spaces.

Inver Grove Heights Mayor Brenda Dietrich said she was "thrilled" about the location of the hall of fame.

"The site is in our Northwest Area, which has long been envisioned for major development, and the Hall of Fame offers the opportunity for new amenities and attractions that will benefit Inver Grove Heights for years to come," she said.

The hall of fame is expected to open in late 2028.