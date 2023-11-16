Minnesota hiring for new advisory council on African American health disparities

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health is hiring for a new state advisory council focusing on African American health outcomes.

The MDH on Thursday said it would welcome applications from community members to serve on the council, but added they would accept applications only through the end of Friday. They're looking for anywhere from 12 to 20 people to represent or serve. They're seeking health care providers, college students, patients or those who receive services, elders or older people, health and human services professionals, health equity researchers and others who may be qualified.

Those filling the council roles would work alongside with the Office of African American Health, and focus their efforts on identifying racial health disparities, reviewing statutes in place and recommending new policies and strategies for the health commissioner.

"In order to improve African American health and wellbeing, MDH must address the upstream social factors that disproportionately impact U.S.-born Black Minnesotans," said Assistant Commissioner of the Health Equity Bureau Halkeno Tura. "This council and the Office of African American Health are key steps in helping us develop feasible strategies to interrupt the complex, intersecting pathways that contribute to downstream health outcomes disproportionately affecting Black Minnesotans."

Those selected to serve on the council would be asked to commit to a minimum of two years, but would receive $55 per meeting, along with other possible expense reimbursements.

