Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issuing executive order to block mining in Boundary Waters

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday is issuing an executive order to ban nonferrous mining in the Boundary Waters area, according to his office.

The order directs the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to stop issuing leases and permits in the Rainy River Headwaters Watershed.

It also directs the DNR to immediately review all existing leases to ensure the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is protected long-term.

The action comes months after Congress's vote to overturn a 20-year ban on mining in the area, which opened the door to new copper and nickel mining proposals.

The governor and environmental advocates say those proposals threaten the region's wilderness and water and nearly $1 billion in economic activity from outdoor recreation.

However, mining advocates argue the process is heavily regulated and offers economic growth opportunity.

Walz issued a statement alongside the executive order.

"This place is deeply personal to me, to Minnesotans, and to people across the country who have paddled these waters," Walz said in a statement. "I am using my full executive authority to protect the waters and wildlife of the Boundary Waters and to ensure it continues to thrive for generations to come."

Walz is set to deliver remarks on the executive order at 10 a.m.