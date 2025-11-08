Cade Tyson scores 21 in Gopher men's 95-50 win over Alcorn State

Cade Tyson scored 21 points, Robert Vaihola and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson each had a double-double, and Minnesota beat Alcorn State 95-50 on Saturday.

Tyson opened the game with a three-point play to begin Minnesota's 17-0 run. The Golden Gophers added an 11-0 run midway through the first half for a 30-4 lead and it was 48-17 at halftime.

Minnesota led by 50 points, 91-41, with 3:08 remaining.

Crocker-Johnson finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Vaihola had 12 points and 13 boards for his first double-double with Minnesota (2-0). Chansey Willis Jr. scored 13 points and Langston Reynolds 12.

Davian Williams and William Henderson each scored nine points for Alcorn State (0-3), which coach Jake Morton took over in April .

On Monday, Tyson became the first Golden Gopher to score 30 points in his debut. He also reached 1,000 career points after scoring 912 points at Belmont and 81 at North Carolina. Crocker-Johnson also recorded a double-double in the 87-60 win over Gardner-Webb on Monday.

Minnesota plays at Missouri on Wednesday. Alcorn State is in the midst of playing four games in nine days.