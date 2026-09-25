Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth calls for end of Iran war

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, the Republican candidate for governor in November, said Thursday she doesn't back President Trump when it comes to the war with Iran.

"As far as how we can bring those costs down, fertilizer, gas, one of the things that I'll say, and you probably all remember this, President Trump and I are different people," Demuth said. "I was not his pick to endorse for governor here in the state of Minnesota, but I think as we've watched things go forward, it is time to put an end to that war. I really believe that."

Demuth spoke with WCCO's Esme Murphy earlier this month at the Minnesota State Fair, where she sidestepped a direct question about whether she supports the war.

"I see differently on the tariffs. But this is the interesting thing because Amy Klobuchar cannot pin me on anything that she is desperately trying to," Demuth said. "She's going to try to pin a statewide legislator on federal policy that I have no authority over whatsoever because she can't find anything else to complain about as far as my record and where I want to take our state forward with a fresh start."

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth WCCO

Although she vied for the president's endorsement, he gave it instead to MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who finished a distant second to Demuth in the August primary. Lindell soon announced he wouldn't concede to Demuth, and days later announced he would pay $825,000 out of pocket for a hand recount and audit of all paper ballots. Late last month, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled against his recount request.

"I was open to an endorsement. I fully did not get it, but yet I won the primary and I am on track and working hard to become the next governor of Minnesota," Demuth told Murphy earlier this month.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Demuth's Democratic opponent in the governor's race, released a statement Thursday in response to the house speaker's Iran comments.

"For seven months, Lisa Demuth has refused to oppose Donald Trump's war in Iran, staying silent as Minnesotans face crushing gas prices and rising costs thanks to the president's war," the spokesperson said. "Minnesotans need a governor who is going to stand up to Donald Trump when Minnesotans are hurting – not offer half-hearted responses because she's under attack for not standing up to Trump."

On Monday, Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Rodgers made a similar statement about the war, albeit not referencing Mr. Trump.

"The war with Iran needs to end, and end quickly," Rodgers said.

On Thursday, four U.S. Senate Republicans joined Democrats in a vote to end the war. The resolution failed with a vote of 50-49.