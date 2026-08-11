Minnesota's primary election 2026: follow live updates for gubernatorial, senate races and more
Voters across Minnesota are heading to the polls Tuesday in the state's primary election.
Seven Republicans are vying for the chance to take on the DFL's presumptive nominee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, in the race for governor. Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz announced earlier this year that he was ending his campaign for a third term.
Two high-ranking Democrats — Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan — are facing off for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. Tina Smith. The winner of that race will likely face one of the Republican frontrunners: GOP-endorsed Adam Schwarze, Michele Tafoya or Royce White.
In addition to statewide races, there are several municipal elections on the ballot, including candidates for school board, county commissioner and county attorney.
Follow the latest results and major storylines for election night below, and check out full results at WCCO's Election Results page.
Minnesota's primary is underway. Here's what you need to know
The 2026 Minnesota primary is underway Tuesday, as voters head to the polls to cast their ballot in statewide and local elections.
The races will determine candidates for each party for the November general election.
To see the notable races, find out what else is on your ballot, check if you're registered to vote and to find your polling place, click here.
Record set for early ballots cast ahead of Minnesota primary in a nonpresidential election year
Minnesota election officials have accepted over 206,000 absentee and mail ballots for Tuesday's primary, the most cast before a primary in a nonpresidential election year in the state, according to the secretary of state's office.
[Click here for the full story.]
Wisconsin's Democratic showdown between Francesca Hong and David Crowley and more races to watch
Six states are holding primaries on Tuesday, with the unpredictable Democratic primaries in Wisconsin and Minnesota coming to a close as South Carolina Republicans choose a successor for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's seat.
In Wisconsin, the democratic socialist Francesca Hong and the more moderate David Crowley are duking it out for the Democratic nomination in the governor's race after two other candidates dropped out of the race. President Trump's ally, Rep. Tom Tiffany, is all but certain to win the GOP nomination.
[Click here for the full story.]
Minnesota officials to have people monitor federal observers outside polling places during primary
State officials are preparing for federal observers at some polling locations.
Since Ramsey County and Hennepin County both said they don't want the federal observers inside the polling places, they will be outside.
"So, they'll be standing outside the 100-foot zone, and we, working with the Attorney General's Office, plan to have people watching the watchers, just in case. Just in case," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said during a briefing with top election officials on Monday. "I think that's a reasonable thing to do given the record of the last several months and the very real concerns, and even anxieties, that people have about the Justice Department in particular."
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