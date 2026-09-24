Iran war powers measure falls short in Senate, despite new GOP support

Washington — The Senate rejected a resolution aimed at limiting President Trump's war powers in Iran on Thursday, though the Democrat-led effort picked up one new GOP supporter.

In a 49 to 50 vote, four Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — joined Democrats in voting to advance the measure. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the sole Democrat to oppose.

The concurrent resolution would have directed the president to "remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, including potential ground forces in a combat role or used for occupation, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran."

The House adopted it by a vote of 214 to 208 in July. As a concurrent resolution, it wouldn't have been presented to the president for his signature and couldn't have been vetoed. The War Powers Resolution of 1973 allows Congress to direct the president to remove troops through a concurrent resolution, but administrations of both parties have argued for decades that the process is unconstitutional and cannot bind the president.

Tillis, who's leaving the Senate early next year, joined the other three Republicans in support of advancing the measure for the first time. He told reporters that he planned to vote in favor because 60 days had passed since the administration notified Congress in July that "military action" against Iran had restarted. The War Powers Resolution dictates that the president must notify Congress within 48 hours of the start of military hostilities, and caps any unauthorized engagement at 60 days, with an extra 30-day grace period if the president determines more time is necessary to safely withdraw U.S. forces.

The vote marked what's expected to be the final chance to weigh in on the war powers ahead of the midterm elections. It comes as the war has surpassed the six-month mark, without an end in sight, and gas and diesel prices continue to surge.

Democrats have forced more than a dozen votes on efforts to rein in the president's war powers in Iran since it began in late February. Most have fallen short, but the Senate advanced a measure, led by Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, with the support of four Republicans amid a handful of GOP absences in May.

Then in June, the same four Republicans joined Democrats to adopt a separate, House-passed resolution, which marked a symbolic rebuke of the president. As a concurrent resolution, it didn't require the president's signature. But a day later, after a contentious meeting with Mr. Trump, key Republicans shifted their votes, and an effort to further advance Kaine's resolution fell short.

Democrats have remained bullish on the issue, pledging to continue their efforts to put pressure on Senate Republicans with the votes. Thursday's vote marked the first time the Senate has weighed in since July.

Some Republicans running for reelection in competitive races have broken with the president on the war in recent days. Earlier this week, GOP candidates in key Senate races in Michigan and Iowa chimed in to call for a swift end to the war.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, told reporters earlier this week that there's "voter fatigue" with high gas and diesel prices. He said he has encouraged Senate candidates to run their own campaigns, even if they disagree with the president on some issues.

"It's an economic frustration," Thune said. "That's why again I hope that the administration is laser-focused on trying to get the strait open, get the shipping lanes opened up, and help out with that global energy supply."