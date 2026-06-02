Viral "moment of silence" for Derek Chauvin at Minnesota GOP convention was floor motion, party leaders insist

A moment of silence for Derek Chauvin at the Minnesota Republican Party's endorsement convention Saturday has party leaders distancing themselves this week after state Attorney General Keith Ellison called it an act of "profound cruelty" to George Floyd's family.

The gesture came only days after the sixth anniversary of Floyd's murder at the hands of Chauvin, who was at the time a Minneapolis police officer. Three other officers were also convicted on lesser charges in the 2020 killing.

Party leadership said it did not support the motion and that it was not part of the official convention program. According to the statement, the moment of silent prayer was brought forward spontaneously from the convention floor, not proposed by convention chair Danny Nadeau.

"As convention chair, Danny's responsibility was to preside over the process and handle properly made motions from delegates," the statement said. "His role was procedural — not an endorsement of the motion or its subject matter."

Party leadership said the moment should not be characterized as an official policy position or platform statement, describing it as "a floor action taken by delegates, not leadership."

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represented the family of Floyd, called the moment of silence an "immoral act," and called for a retraction and apology on Tuesday morning.

"The audacity of the Minnesota Republican Party to honor an individual who has both been convicted by a jury of his peers for the murder of a fellow human being, while at the same time violated a professional oath to protect and serve his community, is disgusting," they said in a statement. "As the legal team who fought for civil justice for George Floyd and systemic legislative change to improve policing in his name, we are sickened by this lack of respect and urge all who planned and participated in this tribute to deeply reflect on the rule of law."

Ellison, who helped lead the prosecution team that convicted Chauvin of murdering Floyd, earlier said he was "heartbroken and frankly shocked" by what took place.

"George Floyd's children lost their father. His siblings lost their brother. His community lost a neighbor and friend. That loss is permanent and irreparable," Ellison said in a statement released Sunday. "The jury heard all the evidence. The appeals courts reviewed every claim. Justice was rendered according to our system of law."

Ellison said honoring Chauvin so close to the anniversary of Floyd's death was an act of cruelty to the Floyd family and to Minnesotans who believe in accountability under law.

"To honor a man who disgraced his oath to uphold the law and his badge is disturbing," Ellison said. "And to honor a man who damaged the reputation of the brave men and women who protect our communities night and day is disrespectful."

Ellison said he apologized to the Floyd family and to officers who serve honorably. "Minnesota's families — all of them — deserve better," he said.

The Minnesota Republican Party, in its statement, said its focus remains on endorsing candidates, uniting Republicans and holding Democrats accountable.