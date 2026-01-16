Kendall Coyne Schofield scores in OT, Minnesota Frost beat New York Sirens 3-2

Kendall Coyne Schofield scored in overtime off a nice assist by Taylor Heise and the Minnesota Frost beat the New York Sirens 3-2 on Friday night.

Heise faked a shot and sent it across the goal on a breakaway for Coyne Schofield's redirection. Coyne Schofield increased her point total to 14 this season and Heise recorded her 10th assist, four coming in the last two games.

It was the first of five regular-season meetings between Minnesota (5-2-2-3) and New York (6-0-1-5). Last season, the Sirens went 3-2-1-0 against Minnesota.

Heise's first assist to Britta Curl-Salemme opened the scoring with 11:05 left in the first period after a misplay by the Sirens goaltender. It was Curl-Salemme's fifth goal of the season and league-leading 14th point. Curl-Salemme has points in 10 of 12 games this season.

Kelly Pannek gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead just 35 seconds into the second on a hard shot in close for her fifth goal of the season. Coyne Schofield picked up the assist.

Casey O'Brien, with a jailbreak goal, tied it at 1-all for New York with 2:49 left in the first.

Taylor Girard set a career high in goals with her fifth to tie it at 2-all at 4:04 of the second.

Up next

Minnesota: Returns home to play Montreal on Wednesday.

New York: Plays Montreal in a Takeover Tour game at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.