"Death! A Musical" produced entirely by kids opens at Minnesota Fringe Festival

The Minnesota Fringe festival brings over 100 performing arts performances to over a dozen metro venues, and one of this year's shows is produced entirely by kids.

Inside the Phoenix Theater, Director Gabriel Shen is running rehearsal for the musical they wrote last year as a 12-year-old called "Death! A Musical."

"Adults rarely talk about death even when people around them are dying, it's still an uncomfortable topic," Shen said. "Every single person will be exposed to it at some point, many when they're very young and it's important to learn about it and not be afraid to talk about it."

Vivienne Steele plays the show's protagonist, Alana Hemming.

"The show isn't scary, even though it's called 'Death.' It's more humorous and it teaches you a lot," Steele said.

The show features 20 mostly middle school-aged kids.

"It can be chaotic at some times, but we're all also kids still, so that's kind of expected," Steele said. "I think Gabriel is doing a very good job and the fact that they were able to write this musical is really impressive."

The musical score is coming alive under the direction of Orchestrator Angela Steiner. She and Shen's parents are the adults assisting the musical.

It's easy to see the confidence, creativity and community coming alive. For Shen, their career path could take any number of avenues, but they aren't focused on Broadway.

"All the skills that I'm learning from this production are going to be very helpful with whatever I do in the future," they said.

The musical depicts what young people are capable of.

"They actually think about things," Shen said. "Oftentimes a lot more than adults. And they spend a lot of time reflecting and thinking and they have important thoughts and their thoughts aren't simple."

The musical about death is living proof that there's plenty to learn from young people.

"Death! A Musical" is playing at the Southern Theatre starting Friday.