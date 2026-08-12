Twin Cities' new professional women's volleyball team unveils official name: Minnesota Forge

Major League Volleyball's Minnesota franchise unveiled its new name Wednesday: Minnesota Forge.

The inaugural season for the Forge begins in January at Grand Casino Arena. It'll be one of five expansion teams to Major League Volleyball, which will have a total 12 teams across both coasts and the Midwest.

The name "Forge" reflects the "resilience, craftsmanship, and the strength that comes from community," said the team's president Michelle Haines.

The Forge also revealed its logo: a seven-pointed star with a longer vertical point at the top, with a hammer carved out in the negative space. A green and purple color scheme reflects the state's pines, native prairie and northern lights.

Minnesota Forge

The team will be anchored by Gopher grad Stephanie Samedy, who spent the summer helping the USA national team to a quarterfinal appearance in the Volleyball Nations League tournament. This season will mark her return to Major League Volleyball, as she led the Omaha Supernovas to championship win in 2024.

She'll be joined by Gopher teammate and Olympian Airi Miyabe, as well as Jenna Wenaas. The team will be coached by former Gopher assistant coach Pedro Mendes and standout libero CC McGraw.

Craig Leipold, Stephanie Samedy and Pedro Mendes Minnesota Forge

"Minnesota has one of the country's strongest and most passionate volleyball communities, and that foundation makes it an exciting market for the continued growth of women's professional sports," said Jaime Weston, commissioner of Major League Volleyball.

The team is operated by the same group that runs the Minnesota Wild. Owner Craig Leipold said last year that he chose to start an MLV team because interest in women's sports is at an all-time high.

The Forge won't be the only professional volleyball team launching next year. League One Volleyball also announced a Minnesota franchise, which will play its home matches at the University of Minnesota's Maturi Pavillion.