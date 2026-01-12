Minnesota issues first round of payments for new family and medical paid leave program

Minnesota has issued its first round of payments for the state's new paid family and medical leave program, which launched at the start of the year, officials announced Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says it began distributing payments on Friday to over 2,600 Minnesotans.

The average payment is $1,153 this week, according to the department. Payments are a percentage of how much a person earns, up to a weekly maximum. The weekly maximum, which is the average wage in Minnesota, is currently $1,423 per week.

Payments are made once a week once the leave is approved. Minnesotans can be paid by direct deposit or by prepaid debit card.

Since the program started on Jan. 1, the state says it has received more than 25,000 applications so far. A determination has been made on more than 10,000 of those applications, with approximately two-thirds receiving approval. The department reports the average approved leave duration is just under nine weeks.

The paid leave program allows employees 12 weeks of partial pay for medical reasons, such as bonding with a newborn or caring for a sick family member. The leave is capped at 20 weeks a year for people who are taking advantage of both. The benefits extend to some military families and those responding to a personal safety issue, such as stalking or domestic violence.

Leave is capped at 20 weeks a year. The program is funded by a payroll tax increase split between employers and employees.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill to create the program during the 2023 legislative session. Minnesota joins 13 states and the District of Columbia that have paid family or medical leave laws.

The department says it expects to approve around 130,000 claims from Minnesotans this year.

Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 6, 2026.