"You have to keep winter in mind": Folks soak up sun, sip on Slurpees amid scorching heat

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Even in the heat Monday, people were out by Como Lake in St. Paul to enjoy being outside.

"I could use it a little cooler but we've managed today," said Jackie Savage from Stillwater.

Savage and her nephew, Teoman Tosun, who's visiting from Turkey, had themselves a great day.

"He's been having a blast," she said. "It's our one-on-one day so we … started out in Taylors Falls, we went mini-golfing, and then we ate at that root beer place down there."

The afternoon culminated with Teoman's first time kayaking. Susan Cheney and David Arbeit took their regular walk in the park with their dog, Nina.

"We waited until it cooled down a little bit, so we hoped," Arbeit said.

Anna Alvarez and Scott Early sat in the shade by the lake and drank Slurpees.

CBS

"You have to keep winter in mind when days like this drag on too long," Alvarez said.

Arbeit's cooldown strategy is to drink lots of water and take regular breaks in the air conditioning.

"This is like Atlanta," he said. "We lived there, too. Atlanta is like, you know, you never dry out. It's so hot and humid."

Even on a day so hot, Savage and the rest had the best attitude.

"Hot out there, but we'll splash water and have fun," she said. "I'll do anything to make the little guy happy."

The Salvation Army has eight cooling centers open this week around the metro. Anyone who needs a break from the heat is welcome.