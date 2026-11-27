When the GPS connection with his dog's collar went dead, Kyle Stokke assumed the worst.

"My first and only thought at that moment was, 'she fell off the cliff,'" Stokke said.

The blood-chilling moment happened on Nov. 8. Stokke and his dogs, Esther and Gertrude, had left their Chanhassen, Minnesota, home to go hunting for quail in Idaho. They're a well-oiled machine, but that day, the hunt went sideways.

Esther typically takes point around 100 yards ahead of Stokke. He realized in the moment that they were operating near a cliff, which prompted him to jump to a grim conclusion when he lost track of Esther.

But as he started looking over the cliff's edge, he realized Esther's collar was beeping from behind him. Then he heard the whimpers, leading him to a narrow, dark crevice.

"I'd stepped over it twice. I didn't even know it was there," Stokke said. "I don't know what to do."

Stokke realized that he ran the risk of getting stuck himself if he tried to climb down. So he called 911; the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Team responded.

Chad Smith, the team's field supervisor, said that everyone in the unit was training when they got the call. It meant that all hands were available to get to Stokke and Esther.

"We all love dogs," Smith said. "That's just, like, his family members down there."

Smith said that Stokke was in a relatively remote area, so getting there with their equipment posed a minor challenge. But once they were on scene, they set up a tripod for their smallest member to rappel down from.

Once the paramedic reached Esther, he called up to deliver Stokke the good news.

"Tell Kyle she's doing good, she's walking around, she's wagging her tail," the paramedic said.

Stokke said at first, he didn't believe it. He thought that they were telling him what he needed to hear in order to stay calm.

But when Esther was finally brought up out of the crevice, he realized that she was unharmed.

"That moment, it's gimme, gimme, gimme my dog!" Stokke said, "Just pure exhale. It felt like, like mentally it felt like someone had taken a big backpack off me."

Smith described the operation, in the end, as a simple one. But Stokke said he was overwhelmed with gratitude for the efforts of a Magic Valley Paramedics crew that operates primarily on fundraising.

Esther ended up running over 100 miles, Stokke said, as they continued their trip. Back home in Chanhassen, Stokke said that it was a very easy answer when he was asked what he was grateful for this Thanksgiving.