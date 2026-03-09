How immigration is shaping Rep. Angie Craig, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan's campaigns for Senate

Immigration is a major issue in the Minnesota DFL race for U.S. Senate this year, pitting two of the state's most successful Democratic politicians against each other: Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Craig, who is running for U.S. Senate, says she now regrets her vote in favor of the Laken Riley Act last year.

The act, named after a murdered Georgia nursing student, requires immigrants not in the country legally who are accused of certain crimes to be held without bail even if they haven't been convicted. It was the first bill Trump signed in his second term.

"Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Smith, Congresswoman Omar, McCollum and Morrison they all voted against it, and my opponent was the only [Democrat] who voted for it," said Flanagan. "I appreciate that she regrets the vote, but I also think we are in a time where we deserve leaders who vote their values all of the time."

The Craig campaign countered with the accusation that Flanagan was head of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association when the organization accepted a $25,000 donation from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement contractor. Flanagan said she did not solicit the donation and told the association to "give the money back."

Flanagan has also had to defend herself against the accusation that she should have done more to stop the massive fraud that has plagued the state's Medicaid programs.

"As, you know, this was coming to light, of course I expressed real concern. And do I with that more would have been done sooner? Absolutely. But now I think is this opportunity for us to move forward," she said.

Craig holds a large lead in fundraising with $3.8 million in cash on hand, compared to Flanagan's $810,000. But Flanagan has a lead in the polls.

A recent GQR poll found Flanagan with 49% support, Craig with 36% and 15% undecided. Another poll shows a much closer race with Flanagan holding a much closer lead of just 3%. Flanagan could with the DFL endorsement in May but then could face Craig in an August primary.

Among the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are David Hann, Michele Tafoya and Royce White.