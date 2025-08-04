U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison introduces legislation to boost police recruitment funding

Police departments across the country are struggling to fill their ranks, and Minnesota is no exception.

On Monday, U.S. Congresswoman Kelly Morrison, D-Wayzata, announced her advocacy for a new bill called the "Pathway to Policing Act."

It would mean more funding to police departments to improve recruitment and training, and Morrison is getting support from both sides of the aisle and officers on the ground.

On average, police agencies face a nearly 10% staffing deficit. An even more shocking statistic is more than half — 65% — of agencies across the country say they've reduced services due to staffing shortages.

The law would authorize $50 million in annual funding over the next five years, going to both state and local police to recruit and train new police officers.

"When we let these staffing shortages go unaddressed, we risk the safety of our communities and we also risk the safety of our officers," Morrison said.

The legislation would also fund a nationwide recruitment campaign focusing on people with non-traditional career or education backgrounds. That would be another $50 million annually over the next five years for the U.S. Department of Justice.