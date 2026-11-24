There's a new push for accountability when federal officers are accused of breaking the law, and it's coming from Minnesota lawmakers.

It's called the Federal Law Enforcement Information Act and it would require federal agencies to cooperate with state and local investigations.

The proposed legislation comes in the aftermath of Operation Metro Surge, and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Minnesota leaders moving it forward say their families deserve answers.

The bill would ensure feds work with local investigators by giving them access to incident scenes, evidence and witness statements.

It would also require federal agencies to notify state agencies within 24 hours when an officer uses force, makes an arrest or causes property damage.

DFL leaders behind the bill, including Congresswoman Betty McCollum, say it's needed as they're still pushing for evidence and cooperation in the deaths of Good and Pretti 10 months later.

"When others are allowed to act without any consequences, total impunity, it is a stain on all those other officers that raise up their hand to protect the public. This has to stop, and the only way it stops is to have accountability," McCollum said. "We will hold people who commit crimes and offenses against one another accountable. It's unfortunate that this legislation is needed."

McCollum says this push isn't just for the people of Minnesota but for all communities "terrorized" during President Trump's second term. She says the courage from her Republican colleagues to sign onto this bill remains to be seen.

They hope to formally introduce the bill when lawmakers are back from Thanksgiving break.