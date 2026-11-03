Betty McCollum wins reelection in Minnesota's 4th Congressional District, CBS News projects

Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum won reelection Tuesday in Minnesota's 4th Congressional District, defeating Republican nominee Paul Wikstrom, CBS News projects.

McCollum has represented the district since 2001. She won decisively over Aswar Rahman in August's primary. McCollum was endorsed by the Minnesota DFL Party at its state convention in May.

Before Congress, McCollum served seven years in the Minnesota House from 1993 to 2000. Before that, she served on the North St. Paul City Council.

McCollum is the mother of two adult children and lives in St. Paul. She serves on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee and its Defense and Interior-Environment subcommittees.

Wikstrom, an engineer, has no political experience. His campaign website says he ran to help create an "efficient federal government that spends wisely and is fair to taxpayers," a "competitive economy" and a Congress that would "further strengthen our country and our borders."

The 4th District includes the state capital, St. Paul, and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.