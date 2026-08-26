Minnesota college professor sentenced for stealing gun parts, ammunition

A Minnesota college professor has been sentenced to three years' probation for stealing gun parts and ammunition from a Twin Cities store, according to court records.

Aaron Banks pleaded guilty to one count of theft as part of a plea deal in June.

According to a criminal complaint, Banks stole from a Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, on multiple occasions, taking two triggers, a rifle accessory and multiple boxes of ammunition totaling more than $750.

Gustavus Adolphus College placed Banks on leave when he was charged in March.

Gustavus Adolphus is in St. Peter, about 68 miles southwest of Minneapolis.