Minnesota college professor pleads guilty to stealing gun parts, ammunition

A Minnesota college professor on Tuesday pleaded guilty to stealing gun parts and ammunition from a Twin Cities store.

Aaron Banks, 52, entered a guilty plea to one count of theft as part of a plea deal, according to court records. Under the agreement, which a judge still needs to approve, a count of possession of burglary or theft tools would be dismissed and Banks would receive a stay of imposition at sentencing.

According to a criminal complaint, Banks stole from a Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, on multiple occasions, taking two triggers, a rifle accessory and multiple boxes of ammunition totaling more than $750.

Gustavus Adolphus College placed Banks on leave when he was charged in March. WCCO has reached out to the school for an update on his employment status.

Banks' sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

Gustavus Adolphus is in St. Peter, about 68 miles southwest of Minneapolis.