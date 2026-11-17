An economic report focused on Minnesota finds growth has "stalled in the state."

The Minnesota Chamber Foundation released its 2027 Business Benchmarks report on Tuesday, saying "Minnesota's workforce has stopped expanding and migration falls short of what the economy requires." That means Minnesota just doesn't have enough new workers to support business growth.

The report also notes Minnesota ranks 49th in the nation for GDP per capita growth.

"This year's data show an economy that has nearly stopped growing since 2023," Minnesota Chamber Foundation Director of Economic Research Sean O'Neil said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic governor-elect, seems confident that can change, though.

"When it comes to our state and it comes to the need for a growth agenda, I believe that we must be a state that makes stuff, invents things and exports to the world," Klobuchar said.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Chamber Foundation released its Blueprint for Economic Growth, which focused on three urgent needs: investment and innovation, a skilled workforce and talent attraction and migration.