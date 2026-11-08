Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar promises focus on housing, healthcare and curbing fraud

The election is ushering in a sweeping new change in Minnesota with a new DFL legislative trifecta and new Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar.

Klobuchar's 13-point win is the largest margin of victory in 30 years.

Klobuchar is promising a get-down-to-business agenda that will focus on making life in Minnesota more affordable and fixing a broken state system that continues to generate fraudulent spending.

Klobuchar has promised to bring down skyrocketing healthcare premiums, which are on the rise in part because of inflation and cuts in federal subsidies. The average premium increases in Minnesota for 2027 across small group and individual markets are 10-21%. That's on top of double-digit increases in 2026.

"We can do a state credit for our state; 10 states have already done it. New Mexico is the only one that actually increased the number of people who get insurance," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar is also promising to make housing more affordable. She has proposed building more homes, to make more manufactured and rural homes more affordable and help Minnesotans buy homes and afford rent.

"More supply is really important here. Minnesota is 100,000 units short of housing here, from single-family to apartments. Rochester alone is 14,000 short. When you have more housing, and I am committed, with my running mate Ben Schierer, who knows a lot about housing, to build with the private sector these homes by the end of our term," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar is also promising to make daycare more affordable. The average cost of daycare in Minnesota is $1,140.

"There are a number of money streams in the state on childcare that i think we can consolidate and make much more available, accessible and make sure people get help for childcare," she said.

On fraud, Klobuchar says her promised top-to-bottom audit will reshape a system that has continued to reveal gaping holes in which thousands and ultimately millions have gone missing.

Klobuchar will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 4.

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