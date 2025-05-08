Minnesota Catholics celebrate the new American pope

How Catholics in Minnesota are reacting to the new pope

News of the new pope drew crowds of Minnesota Catholics to the Cathedral of Saint Paul.

"Thank you God, this is a great day," said Jeanne Buckeye of St. Paul while walking into mass on Cathedral Hill.

The Cathedral of Saint Paul says they welcomed between five and six times the number of worshipers during a normal daily mass.

"I got in the car and drove here," said worshipper Jean Houghton.

It was pure joy as Chicago native Pope Leo XIV was elected as the new pontiff.

"This is my first Conclave I've been through as a Catholic. It's all new to me. It's pure excitement," said John May.

The first American pope also has strong ties to Peru.

"Oh my God! It was amazing just to hear him send a special salutation for all the Peruvian people," said Maria Rugel of Cottage Grove, who says it gives her another reason to feel connected to the new leader of the Catholic Church.

Rugel's been talking with her family in Peru all day Thursday as they share in celebration and pride for their new pope.

"The Pope is part of both of us American people and the Peruvian people," said Rugel. "So now we're together in this area. Oh, my God, it's very exciting."

Local Catholic leadership are joining the excitement. Archbishop Hebda of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Archdiocese celebrated at mass as his colleague from the Duluth Diocese, Bishop Felton, says the connection to America makes it even more special.

"I think that anytime that someone is selected from an area that is familiar not only to that person, to us there's always rejoicing in that," said Bishop Daneil J. Felton of the Diocese of Duluth.

Statements were received from two other Minnesota-based Bishops:

"I am so pleased that we have such a worthy successor to Pope Francis in Cardinal Prevost. There is hardly a more challenging or important role of leadership in our world. May the Holy Spirit fill the heart of our newly appointed shepherd with wisdom and courage as he leads the Church. May he be a prophetic witness to the Gospel of unity, hope, peace and justice for peoples of every land and nation. May God grant him a long and fruitful tenure as the Successor of Peter." -Bishop Patrick M. Neary of the Diocese of Saint Cloud.

"I am filled with hope and anticipation for the future of the Church under his leadership. He will carry forward the missionary fervor that Pope Francis ignited, and I am eager to hear more from our newly elected Holy Father. The faithful of the Diocese of New Ulm and I join the Universal Church in our prayers for Pope Leo XIV. His election as the first pope from the United States of America is a historic moment and a wonderful blessing for our nation." -Bishop Chad W. Zielinski of the Diocese of New Ulm.

"It's just an amazing feeling that now we're represented at the Vatican," said Ursula Kuhrmeyer.

If you're driving past the Cathedral of Saint Paul, there's a new celebratory banner outside its front entrance.

Pope Leo XIV will be the new leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

A Mass of Thanksgiving will be held May 14 at The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis.