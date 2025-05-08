"Everything dope, including the pope, comes from Chicago!": Celebrations abound for Pope Leo XIV

The election of Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, as the new pontiff has delighted Catholics and officials alike.

"Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!" Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on X. "Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon."

The Chicago Archdiocese proclaimed, "Glory be to God!" on their X account. "Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost is the Successor of Saint Peter."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hailed the "historic moment" in his statement.

"Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace," he wrote.

A historic moment as we witness the first American leading the Catholic Church.



Forty-third Ward Ald. Timmy Knudsen seemed to catch the same vibes as Mayor Johnson did, posting, "'Everything dope comes from Chicago' hits a new level. Wishing the best for Pope Leo XIV as he guides a modern global Catholic church."

"Habemus Papum!!! Please join the Diocese of Joliet as we rejoice with the news of our new Holy Father, Leo XIV," wrote the Archdiocese of Joliet on their X account.

The new pope's hometown has delighted enough Americans to influence what they're searching online; Google shows search traffic for "Da Pope" climbing since the announcement, and shirts are already being designed.

Prevost is seen as a progressive on many social issues, but conservative on church doctrine; he opposes ordaining women as deacons, for example. Overall, many view him as a centrist.

Like Francis, Prevost spent time as a cardinal embracing marginalized groups like the poor and migrants.