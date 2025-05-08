Watch CBS News
Local News

"Everything dope, including the pope, comes from Chicago!": Celebrations abound for Pope Leo XIV

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

"Everything dope, including the pope, comes from Chicago!": Celebrations abound for Pope Leo XIV

The election of Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, as the new pontiff has delighted Catholics and officials alike.

"Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!" Mayor Brandon Johnson posted on X. "Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon."

The Chicago Archdiocese proclaimed, "Glory be to God!" on their X account.  "Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost is the Successor of Saint Peter."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hailed the "historic moment" in his statement.

"Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace," he wrote.

Forty-third Ward Ald. Timmy Knudsen seemed to catch the same vibes as Mayor Johnson did, posting, "'Everything dope comes from Chicago' hits a new level. Wishing the best for Pope Leo XIV as he guides a modern global Catholic church."

"Habemus Papum!!! Please join the Diocese of Joliet as we rejoice with the news of our new Holy Father, Leo XIV," wrote the Archdiocese of Joliet on their X account.   

The new pope's hometown has delighted enough Americans to influence what they're searching online; Google shows search traffic for "Da Pope" climbing since the announcement, and shirts are already being designed. 

Prevost is seen as a progressive on many social issues, but conservative on church doctrine; he opposes ordaining women as deacons, for example. Overall, many view him as a centrist.

Like Francis, Prevost spent time as a cardinal embracing marginalized groups like the poor and migrants. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.