Minnesota Capitol security officer sentenced to house arrest after posing as undercover cop while intoxicated

A Minnesota State Capitol security officer accused of posing as an undercover cop while drunk at a Minneapolis bar pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI on Monday.

Cristian Orea, 39, will serve less than a month on house arrest and then be on probation for two years, according to court documents. If he completes the terms of his sentencing, a charge of impersonating a peace officer will be dismissed from his record.

Two other charges against Orea, third-degree DWI and carrying a pistol under the influence, were dropped at Monday's hearing.

Charges say Minneapolis police were called to Puerto Veracruzano, a bar and restaurant off East Lake Street, just after midnight on July 14. Security staff reported a man who identified himself as an undercover officer seemed intoxicated and was trying to get inside as part of a "narcotics investigation."

That suspect, Orea, had a firearm on him and showed security a picture of a badge that read "State Patrol," the complaint states. Security told the man he couldn't enter with a firearm while intoxicated, leading Orea to allegedly accuse staff of interfering with his investigation.

The complaint says Orea then intervened when two men tried to leave the bar without paying, saying — "with his hand on his firearm" — that he was an officer and could arrest them. Staff said Orea went on to show off the picture of his badge to others inside the bar, identifying himself as an officer.

A security member called a Minneapolis officer they knew about the situation, who informed them Orea wasn't with his department and they should call 911, according to the complaint. Orea is then accused of fleeing the bar, with officers soon spotting him a block south in a parked vehicle. He then allegedly drove off and was pulled over a few blocks away.

The complaint states Orea refused to take field sobriety tests, and later blood and urine samples after a search warrant was granted, and told officers, "just arrest me." A search of his cellphone yielded a receipt to a tavern off Hiawatha Avenue, noting he paid his tab about 90 minutes before arriving at Puerto Veracruzano.

Shortly after being charged, the Minnesota State Patrol, which oversees Capitol security, placed Orea on leave.