Protesters pack Minnesota Capitol to demand ICE surge accountability, action from lawmakers

Reg Chapman
Hundreds of protesters packed into the Minnesota Capitol rotunda on Wednesday, the second day of the legislative session, to demand accountability and action, saying state leaders did not do enough during Operation Metro Surge.

The rally and march was organized by the groups Faith in Minnesota, Indivisible Twin Cities, Inquilinxs Unidxs por Justicia, TakeAction Minnesota and Unidos MN.

They are demanding restoration for the people who have been impacted negatively by the surge of federal officers across the state.

"Why can't our elected leaders act to repair the harm?" said Anthony, with Unidos MN. "For months, Minnesota communities absorbed the shock of the ICE surge. Workers could not work. Parents lived with fear. Students experienced disruption and trauma. Small businesses lost income, stability and sometimes everything."

Organizers say their anger and grief are real, and their purpose is clear.

"I think we need to act to try to restore some normalcy, some justice," said protester Dan Turner.

The group channeled their pain into action, marching by committee rooms where legislators are in hearings to make sure their voices are heard.

"Those who welcomed ICE into our state and those who stayed silent while harm spread now have a responsibility to repair the damage," Anthony said.

They then went outside and marched around the Capitol complex, demanding that legislators act to fix what was broken.

