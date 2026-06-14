How security at the Minnesota Capitol has changed since lawmaker shootings

This weekend marks one year since a stunning act of political violence shocked the state. Since then, Minnesota has seen several changes, but one of the biggest is at the Capitol in St. Paul, which used to be the most accessible in the country.

At the start of the 2026 legislative session, visitors to the "People's House" walked through metal detectors and weapons scanners. The security checkpoints are at four different entrances to the Capitol.

"I didn't have to empty the pockets in my coat. I didn't have to take anything out. I go to a lot of sports games, so you have to do more to prepare for that," Peg Lonnquist, of Eagan, said.

People with a valid permit to carry a gun inside the building can still do that.

The Minnesota Legislature also passed millions in funding to create a dedicated protective services unit. That unit is part of the Capitol security team and will be used to provide personal protection for lawmakers facing credible threats.

"It really is a loss of innocence, you know, the place that you're supposed to feel safest suddenly feels vulnerable, and you notice all the vulnerabilities," Rep. Athena Hollins said.

Also approved: Paying for lawmakers to enhance their home security.

Another bill, championed by Sen. John Hoffman, makes it a felony in Minnesota to impersonate a peace officer.

"When I answered the door on June 14, I did so because of the trust. I never want another person in this state to have that trust shattered. And with this bill, Mr. President, we're making sure that never happens again," Hoffman said.