Minnesota brothers, born 18 months apart, both accepted into Yale as first-generation students

These two brothers both got accepted into Yale within a year of each other

Admission to an Ivy League school is difficult — even more so for a first-generation student — but two Minnesota brothers overcame the odds and are attending Yale this fall.

"They were all like, 'He got into Yale! He got into Yale!'" said Joaquin Santoscoy-MacPhee, who remembers getting the call about his brother during his freshman year there.

"My dream was always to be at Yale because my brother was there," said Giovani Santoscoy-MacPhee, who will be an incoming freshman at the Ivy League this fall.

The two peas in a pod are 18 months apart and grew up in the same room, with their older sister, Isabel Santoscoy-MacPhee. They graduated from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis.

"At first, when I saw my brother in the crib, I've always been interested. We've always been doing everything together. Sharing everything together," Joaquin Santoscoy-MacPhee told WCCO.

Santoscoy-MacPhee Family

The boys' parents say that closeness is a part of their culture.

"We always wanted them to know who they are and where they come from," said Briana Santoscoy, the boys' mother.

Nothing keeps them closer than working in the family-run food truck. The menu of Cuchillo, meaning "knife" in Spanish, is also a reminder of their heritage.

"They did it. They did all the work," said Edwin Santoscoy-Mercado, the boys' father.

The proud parents both hold Mexican roots. Santoscoy, a Minneapolis native with ancestors from Baja, California, and Edwin Santoscoy-Mercado, also an American citizen, came directly from Tijuana himself.

"Growing up where I grew up, my opportunities were very slim to make it to a decent school. To see this, it's just so amazing," Edwin Santoscoy-Mercado said.

And the two say, you can do it too.

"Having confidence in yourself and knowing what you are, what you're about," said Joaquin Santoscoy-Macow.

Giovani Santoscoy-Macow says to not be afraid to speak up.

"A lot of the study spaces are going to come from his knowledge," Giovani Santoscoy-Macow said, looking at his brother.

The two want to thank their mentors, Sandara Ros and Aim Notthakun, for believing in them.

WCCO reached out to Yale University for comment and has not heard back.