Minnesota BCA unveils new unit aimed at reducing violent crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Monday announced a new unit focused on reducing violent crime.

In a news conference at 11 a.m. in St. Paul, the BCA provided details on the Violent Crime Reduction Unit, or VCRU, which is housed within its Investigations Division.

The BCA says the new unit is a "specialized team ready to leverage its expertise and local partnerships to target the main drivers of violent crime: guns, drugs and criminals wanted on high-value warrants."

There were several shootings in Minneapolis over the weekend, including one that left a woman and her child gravely injured Sunday.

WCCO's Esme Murphy is looking into the new BCA unit, so check back for more details.