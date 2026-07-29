Watch live: Lawmakers, advocates discuss Minnesota's ban on AI "nudification" technology

Minnesota Sen. Erin Maye Quade on Wednesday morning will discuss the state's ban on AI "nudification" technology that goes into effect on Saturday.

The law, which is the first of its kind in the country, bans technology that creates fake, non-consensual sexualized images and videos of people.

The bill passed unanimously in the state Senate and was supported by all but one lawmaker in the House. Maye Quade, a Democrat who authored the bill in the Senate, will be joined by several advocates at the press conference.

How to watch:

What: Maye Quade discusses Minnesota's ban on AI "nudification" technology.

When: Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

How to watch: You can watch in the player above or on YouTube.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk's AI company sued the state over the law, claiming it violates the First Amendment.

While xAI says it "does not contest Minnesota's interest in prohibiting the dissemination of artificially generated nude images of real people without their consent," the law "extends far beyond that goal" and exposes a "wide array of protected speech to civil liability and government sanctions," the civil complaint says.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said he'll review the lawsuit and response in court.

"But I know that using AI to generate nude images of people against their will is appalling," he said about the lawsuit. "There are plenty of worthy debates to have about AI policy. This is not one of them. AI nudification robs the target of their dignity and can cause immense harm on an emotional, personal, and professional level."

This story will be updated.