Minnesota Court of Appeals denies request to relitigate abortion case

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals will not relitigate a lawsuit that ended restrictions on abortion care in the state.

The lawsuit requested the courts to intervene in the 2019 case Doe. V Minnesota.

Gender Justice and the Lawyering Project announced the court's decision on Monday.

"Today's ruling ensures Minnesota can continue to serve as a safe place for pregnant people to access abortion care," Tanya Pellegrini, senior counsel at the Lawyering Project, said. "When someone needs to end their pregnancy, they deserve compassion and respect, not political meddling by anti-abortion politicians and special interest groups. We are pleased the court did not further delay this case and will continue to stand with our partners in Minnesota in the fight for abortion access."

The 2019 case helped to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution — a decision the courts didn't solidify until 2022.

After that, the Minnesota Legislature repealed most anti-abortion laws during the 2023 legislative session.

