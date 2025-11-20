As Target sales slide, Minnesota activists renew push for shoppers to boycott the retailer

A day after Target's third-quarter earnings report revealed a drop in sales, a group of community activists renewed their push Thursday for shoppers to boycott the company and take their money elsewhere this holiday season.

Since late January, they've urged customers to stay away from the Minneapolis-based retailer after it announced it was changing its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, sparking backlash. Some of Target's initiatives were implemented in wake of the murder of George Floyd that rocked Minnesota and the country.

"We say that Target's actions are not acceptable and they will not receive our dollars as a response," said civil rights attorney and organizer Nikema Levy Armstrong at a news conference outside of corporate headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Target on Wednesday announced its third-quarter earnings, showing store sales slid by 2.7% in the last three-month period and is its third straight quarterly decline. The company is also expecting fewer sales through the year's end, too, during the critical holiday season.

In an email to WCCO News, Target said it will complete its commitment to invest $2 billion in Black-owned businesses and has invested $100 million in Black-led community organizations.

"Target has a long-standing commitment to creating growth and opportunity for all. We work every day to unlock potential and create lasting impact by empowering entrepreneurs, supporting small businesses, uplifting our team members and strengthening the 2,000+ communities we operate in," a spokesperson said.

Rick Gomez, the chief commercial officer, in the earnings call Wednesday said customers are "stretching budgets" and "spending where it matters most." Company stock dropped nearly 40% year to date.

Officials did not mention the boycott on that call, but its advocates believe the sales slump shows that their efforts are paying off and resonating across the country.

They vow to stay away from shopping there until Target reverses course on its DEI policy changes.

"Many of us love Target. Many of us have friends and family who work at Target. But when Target refuses to see us, it is time for us to move away from that company," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota.

Target said it's planning an additional $1 billion investment in new stores and remodels and recently slashed prices of essential items like groceries.