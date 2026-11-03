Michelle Fischbach wins Minnesota's 7th Congressional District race, CBS News projects

Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach has won reelection to a fourth term in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Fischbach defeated DFL nominee Erik Osberg, who owns a media marketing firm.

Fischbach has represented western Minnesota since 2021, when she unseated DFL Rep. Collin Peterson, who represented the district for three decades. Republicans have held the seat since. She won reelection in 2022 and in 2024, when she defeated Democrat A. John Peters.

She previously served as lieutenant governor and president of the Minnesota Senate. The district stretches from the Canadian border to Pipestone, Murray and Cottonwood counties in southern Minnesota.

Who ran in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District?

Fischbach, a former lieutenant governor, also served as president of the Minnesota Senate, according to WCCO's 2024 reporting. She lives in Regal.

Osberg, who owns a media marketing firm, said in the WCCO Election Guide that he had spent the last decade working in rural economic development.

Where did Fischbach and Osberg stand on key issues?

Both candidates answered WCCO's election guide questions before the election, and the answers below are their own statements. Read the full responses from Fischbach and Osberg. The guide was not a paid advertisement, and WCCO does not endorse candidates.