Incumbent Rep. Michelle Fischbach faces A. John Peters in Minnesota's 7th District race

MINNEAPOLIS — In Minnesota's 7th Congressional District, Democratic challenger A. John Peters is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach.

The 7th District encompasses much of western Minnesota, stretching from the border with Canada to Pipestone, Murray and Cottonwood counties in southern Minnesota.

The candidates

Though she won the Republican primary, Fischbach failed to earn the GOP endorsement this year due to the challenge from businessman and evangelist Steve Boyd, but she did earn the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In 2020, Fischbach unseated DFL Rep. Collin Peterson, who represented the district for three decades. She won reelection decisively in 2022. She previously served as lieutenant governor and president of the Minnesota Senate.

Michelle Fischbach (left) and A. John Peters (right) Getty Images | A. John Peters

Fischbach was one of two Minnesota representatives who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania after the 2020 election. Fischbach said the election was "shrouded in allegations of irregularities and fraud too voluminous to ignore."

She and her family live in Regal.

Peters, who is originally from Shelby, Iowa, has been living in the Browerville area for the last 30 years. He runs a small computer repair and training center in Long Prairie.

According to his campaign website, Peters' career began as an intern for the first moon landing. Then, after a brief time as a high school teacher and coach, Peters worked at Honeywell doing research in computer science for 20 years.

Peters is currently in leadership positions at the Hands of Hope Resource Center, the Todd County Broadband Coalition and the National Bipolar Foundation.

The key issues

Some of the top issues Fischbach highlights in her campaign website are protecting life, defending the Second Amendment and supporting farmers.

According to Fischbach, she has been "standing up to efforts by the radical left to promote infanticide and taxpayer-funded abortions." She also mentions that she has an "A" rating with the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America.

Other key issues Fischbach says she champions are fiscal responsibility, honoring veterans, supporting law enforcement, fixing a "broken" health care system and defending religious liberty.

In WCCO's 2024 Election Guide, Peters said one of his top priorities is to strengthen economic security for working families by raising the federal minimum wage, ensuring fair wages and expanding paid leave.

Two of his other main goals include expanding health care access and passing a comprehensive Farm Bill.

"My focus includes ensuring fair prices for farmers, expanding access to agricultural resources, and promoting sustainable farming practices that support small and family farms," he said.

Fischbach did not respond to this year's election guide.