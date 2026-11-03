DFL Rep. Kelly Morrison wins 2nd term in 3rd Congressional District over Tyler Bass

DFL Rep. Kelly Morrison has won a second term in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Morrison, a physician and former state senator, defeated Republican Tyler Bass, a small business owner from Minnetonka.

The district covers the west metro suburbs. Democrats have held it since 2018, when Dean Phillips flipped the seat after decades of Republican control. Morrison won the open seat in 2024 after Phillips did not seek reelection.

What to know about the Minnesota 3rd Congressional District race

Who ran in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District?

Morrison, an OB-GYN, entered politics in 2018 and served in the Minnesota House and Senate before winning the congressional seat in 2024, according to WCCO's 2024 reporting. She lives in Deephaven.

Bass described himself in the WCCO Election Guide as a former life and health insurance agent who has owned businesses for 13 years.

Where do Morrison and Bass stand on key issues?

Both candidates answered WCCO's election guide questions before the election, and the answers below are their own statements. Read the full responses from Morrison and Bass. The guide was not a paid advertisement, and WCCO does not endorse candidates.

Taxes and debt: Morrison said Republicans' tax breaks and cuts to health care and food assistance would add more than $4 trillion to the national debt. Bass said he would cut federal income taxes and ease property taxes, starting spending cuts with waste and fraud.

Morrison said Republicans' tax breaks and cuts to health care and food assistance would add more than $4 trillion to the national debt. Bass said he would cut federal income taxes and ease property taxes, starting spending cuts with waste and fraud. Health care: Morrison said she opposed Republicans' health care agenda and was working on bills to strengthen Medicare and Medicaid and lower drug costs. Bass wanted to return to individually underwritten policies like those before the Affordable Care Act, with guaranteed-issue programs for people with pre-existing conditions.

Morrison said she opposed Republicans' health care agenda and was working on bills to strengthen Medicare and Medicaid and lower drug costs. Bass wanted to return to individually underwritten policies like those before the Affordable Care Act, with guaranteed-issue programs for people with pre-existing conditions. Tariffs: Morrison said tariffs had cost Minnesotans $4.8 billion and called them "a tax on the American people." Bass said fuel and goods cost too much, supported the USMCA trade agreement and wanted to cut regulations.

Morrison said tariffs had cost Minnesotans $4.8 billion and called them "a tax on the American people." Bass said fuel and goods cost too much, supported the USMCA trade agreement and wanted to cut regulations. Immigration: Morrison supported comprehensive reform, a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers and a secure border. Bass said people in the country illegally should leave and supported employer enforcement.

Morrison supported comprehensive reform, a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers and a secure border. Bass said people in the country illegally should leave and supported employer enforcement. Fraud: Morrison said she had worked on more than a dozen bipartisan bills to crack down on fraud. Bass wanted to create a "District 3 fraud committee" to research public money and hold people accountable.

What cities are in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District?

The district includes cities such as Anoka, Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Bloomington and Edina, as well as the Lake Minnetonka area, according to WCCO's 2024 reporting.



