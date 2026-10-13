Meet Kelly Morrison, candidate for U.S. House in Minnesota's 3rd District | WCCO Election Guide

Rep. Kelly Morrison, the DFL incumbent in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, is a physician and former state senator who was first elected to Congress in 2024. The district covers the west metro suburbs.

Watch her 60-second video pitch and read below how she'd tackle Minnesota's top issues, from the national debt and health care to immigration, the economy and fraud.

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The federal government is running significant annual deficits. What specific federal spending would you cut or protect, and what tax changes, if any, would you support to address the national debt?

Fixing our national debt is an urgent crisis. President Trump and the Republican majorities passed their "One Big Beautiful Bill," which exploded the national debt by giving huge tax breaks to billionaires and massive corporations. This bill alone will add more than $4 trillion to our national debt. This reckless policy choice is worsening our cost of living crisis, driving up inflation and interest rates. It also enacted the biggest cuts to health care and food assistance in our country's history. Millions of Americans (including many children) have already lost SNAP benefits, and millions more will lose their health care unless we reverse these cuts. We need a budget and tax policy coupled with a budget that doesn't explode our debt, puts us on sound fiscal footing, and ensures that all Americans have the opportunity to be healthy and thrive.

What changes would you support to federal health care policy, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid?

Our health care system is reaching a breaking point. As a doctor, I saw firsthand how my patients struggled to navigate our too-complicated system, afford the medication they need, and have their care delayed and well-being threatened by the burdensome prior authorization process. I ran for office to fight to make health care more accessible and affordable for all Minnesotans. I strongly opposed President Trump and Congressional Republicans' disastrous health care agenda, which made the single largest cut to healthcare in our nation's history, stripping nearly 17 million Americans of their healthcare, driving up the cost of insurance and premiums, forcing hospitals to close, and slashing medical research. I'm working on legislation to strengthen Medicare and Medicaid, lower prescription drug costs, and make it easier to get the care you need.

What immigration policies would you support at the federal level, including border security measures and any pathway to legal status for people currently in the country without authorization?

Congress should be working on bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform that creates legal immigration pathways and attracts talented people from around the world. In Congress, I have cosponsored legislation to create a legal pathway to citizenship for DREAMers and to protect birthright citizenship. I also support a secure border and common sense immigration enforcement that prioritizes violent criminals and threats to public safety. This administration's policies have gone too far. Immigration raids are being conducted without due process, and they are not targeting the "worst of the worst." I have fought against the Trump Administration's cruel immigration policies. When they illegally blocked me from conducting oversight of detention facilities, I sued the Trump Administration – and won. We need comprehensive immigration reform and a Congress that returns as an equal branch of government and reasserts its Article 1 constitutional power.

What would you do in Congress to support jobs and economic growth in Minnesota, including your position on tariffs and international trade agreements?

President Trump's tariffs have already cost Minnesotans $4.8 billion. That's about $2,000 per household. Tariffs are a tax on the American people, drive up costs, and pose an existential threat to many of our businesses. As a member of the Small Business Committee, I've met with many business owners who have been forced to raise prices, lay off staff, or shut down entirely because of the tariffs. In Congress, I've led the fight to end this chaotic and costly tariff policy and to get refunds to the American people and small business owners. Instead of slapping tariffs on our allies, we need trade agreements that drive down costs for the American people, open new export markets for Minnesota businesses, and promote economic growth here at home.

Minnesota has been at the center of some of the largest public-program fraud cases in the country in recent years. What would you do in Congress to strengthen oversight and prevent this kind of fraud in the future?

Fraud is completely unacceptable. One of our top responsibilities as elected officials is to protect taxpayer dollars and prevent fraud. Any and all perpetrators must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Since being sworn into Congress last year, I've worked with my colleagues in the House of Representatives on both sides of the aisle – both Democrats and Republicans – to pass more than a dozen bipartisan bills to crack down on fraud. We need to increase accountability and strengthen oversight of government programs, and I am proud to be pushing legislation that will help investigate, prosecute, and prevent fraud in federal programs. Every American should feel confident knowing that their taxpayer dollars are being protected and used to make our country stronger, safer, and more prosperous.