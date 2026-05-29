Minnesota GOP endorses Adam Schwarze for U.S. Senate

Adam Schwarze, a former Marine, won the Minnesota GOP endorsement for U.S. Senate on Friday, according to his campaign.

Republican delegates endorsed Schwarze at their state convention in Duluth.

"This endorsement belongs to thousands of Minnesotans in 87 counties who gave to this campaign, to the precinct captains who braved snow-covered streets to caucus in February, and to every grassroots conservative who refused to let Washington D.C. pick our candidate," Schwarze said in a written statement.

Michelle Tafoya, a former television sports reporter, came in second in voting at the convention, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. The media organization said Tafoya has vowed to continue to the primary in August.

Tafoya spent a decade as a sideline reporter for NBC Sports before ending her tenure in 2021.

Schwarze and Tafoya are running for the Senate seat vacated by Sen. Tina Smith, who is retiring. A Republican has not been elected to the U.S. Senate from Minnesota since Norm Coleman in 2002.

Party delegates are scheduled to vote on which Minnesota gubernatorial candidate to endorse during the convention.

This story will be updated.